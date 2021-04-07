2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost First Drive – The Rolls for the Common Man

I didn’t choose the Rolls-Royce lifestyle, the Rolls-Royce lifestyle chose me.
A while back, I was just minding my own business when the brand’s PR team emailed me and asked if I’d come to a small, COVID-safe meeting at my local RR dealer to talk about the all-new Ghost. I figured it would be the standard thing we used to do pre-pandemic – show up for a bit, check out a new model, talk specs, and get some pics. Maybe I’d get a post out of it. If not, I’d learn useful info on background.
Color me surprised, then, when my local fleet soon emailed me, asking if I’d like a brief loan to sample the Ghost.
Yes, please, I said. Now, where’s that damn Grey Poupon?
Rolls-Royce’s messaging around the new Ghost goes like this – it’s the Rolls for those who want to be a bit more subtle when they pull up to the valet. Maybe the first-time Rolls buyer. Maybe the Rolls buyer who actually plans on driving the car, instead of paying someone else to do so.
Thing is, and I swear I am not saying this because I was given a free espresso, a RR branded COVID mask, or four days of carrying a Rolls-Royce key fob, the message kinda sorta works.
Yes, the Ghost is still a rolling attention generator. Anything with that big, unmistakable grille and the Spirit of Ecstasy poking out above the hood will do that. But the car isn’t quite as ostentatious as it could be, at least not when viewed from certain angles.
So, it’s subtle, at least for a Rolls, and even then, only if you’re standing in certain spots.
Slide inside, and the subtly gives way to the kind of luxury accommodations you’d expect. No interior that allows the headliner to light up like a starfield – complete with shooting-star effects – can be reasonably termed subtle.
Nor does the engine underhood provide for anything in that regard, either, at least in terms of power. Twelve-cylinder mills are rarely understated. Although this one is quiet and smooth, which should be surprising to almost no one.
What is somewhat surprising is how much gusto one’s right foot can summon. Patience is required at first, as the eight-speed automatic transmission needs to kick down a gear or two, not to mention that getting approximately 5,400 pounds rolling with alacrity isn’t instantaneous. Once the power comes on, it comes on strong, and the Ghost rushes forward with some serious thrust, thanks to the 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque from the 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12.
The transmission has a low mode for the least patient among us. This mode forces the transmission to hold gears longer and shift those same gears faster. That transmission is satellite-aided, by the way, meaning it uses GPS to locate the car and select the right gears for upcoming corners.
The other surprising aspect of the Ghost is handling. My usual test loop includes a short stretch of twisty road, and the Rolls allowed me to run it more rapidly than I thought it would. I probably could’ve gone even faster if I dared, but awareness of the cost of an “oops” in a vehicle at this price point kept me behaved.
That’s not to say it’s a sports car. Far from it. You still feel every pound and every inch of length. There’s understeer and body roll at hand. But the Rolls runs the road better than you’d expect – especially since expectations are low.
On the other hand, my drive loop also includes an off-ramp, and aggressively attacking the ramp led me to squeal the tires a bit. A career highlight – making the rubber sing in a Rolls-Royce.
Rolls has equipped the Ghost with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering and claims the Ghost has a 50/50 weight distribution.
Rolls PR talks up the planar suspension system which uses cameras to read the road ahead and adjust accordingly. While the system probably helped with handling, it really is meant to give customers that signature Rolls-Royce ride.
Which, for the most part, it did. The car rides just as gently as you’d predict, though with some float and wallow here and there. You sort of feel the pockmarks that dot Chicago-area roads, but in a distant way. You hear the car crash over the pavement – though not very loudly – but the vibrations are filtered out before they reach your backside. Brushed off like the hoi polloi trying to pass the velvet rope at a club in the Meatpacking District.
In addition to the planar system, the car’s underpinnings include a self-leveling air suspension.
Steering feel is notable in that there actually is some. It can be too light in certain situations, especially just off center, but there was some appropriate heft in cornering. Heft, though, isn’t necessarily the same as road feel, and you have to sort of trust the electronics when it comes to that. They know what the tires are doing better than the driver does.
The Ghost is a “driver’s car” in the sense that if you do choose to push it, or to drop the accelerator pedal as deep into the plush carpet as you can, it can be surprisingly engaging to drive, at least relative to its size and mission. But the car feels most at home on a long, relaxed highway cruise. Which, again, is exactly what you’d expect. Can’t disturb the CEO in the back seat now, can we?
Speaking of highway driving, one of the flaws I noticed was wind noise above 65 mph. It wasn’t bad, at least not relative to the market, but more noticeable than I’d have expected. Put it on par with, say, a Lexus LS or Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
The other unexpected noise that cropped up was an intermittent brake squeal when approaching a stop a low speeds. Given the test car’s low mileage, I’d guess a pebble somehow worked its way into a wheel well.
Overall, the Ghost is actually as easy to drive as almost any other large sedan, though you never stop being aware of its size. I avoided certain parking lots and garages because they were too narrow.
We likely all know that BMW has taken ownership of Rolls-Royce, but other than a few pieces of switchgear and the infotaiment system, there’s little sign of Germanic influence on this British car (I’ll avoid the obvious WWII jokes here, aye thank you). RR folks tell me that in order to truly see BMW influence, one needs to dig well beneath the skin. Even the infotainment system tries to differentiate itself from iDrive via the graphics, though the operation of the control knob is immediately familiar to anyone who has driven a recent Bimmer.
Yes, I am fully aware of how weird it is to point out that Rolls-Royce borrows, mostly in ways that aren’t visible to the naked eye, from “lesser” BMWs.
Cabin materials are, of course, as luxurious as one would expect. Just about every touch point, save maybe the top of the dash, as well as the wood that runs across the center of the dash, is soft. It’s all pleasing to the eye, too. A few functions fall prey to form, but for the most part, the controls aren’t tricky to operate. It’s not the most grandiose Rolls-Royce cabin I’ve laid eyes on, but it’s still appropriately appointed, and the design is mostly elegant, though some will scoff at the star-lined Ghost logo/design above the glovebox.
Jeans wearers, beware: RR personnel told me that while wearing denim over the course of a short loan is fine, blue jeans can stain the leather over the long term. Wannabe mafiosos, meanwhile, will note how long and spacious the trunk is. Johnny the Rat can meet his fate among deeply plush carpeting and have plenty of space in which to squirm.
Rolls-Royce being Rolls-Royce, even getting into and out of the car can be a spectacle. The doors offer power-assistance: Pull handle once to release, let go, then pull again and hold to get the doors to open with assistance. Release when the door is open wide enough.
To shut, simply press and hold a button in the cabin until the door closes. You can, of course, do things the manual way, like a plebe.
Speaking of doors, the rears are suicide coach-style. Whether you’re the driver or you pay someone to do the driving for you, you’ll make an entrance in this thing.
The features list on a $440,000 car is so long, and the Ghost so thoroughly revamped, that I could spend another 1,300 words just listing items and changes. Not to mention that Rolls-Royce’s sales model of bespoke vehicles means no two cars are the same.
Still, it’s worth noting a few things, like the aluminum spaceframe structure that the Ghost shares with the Phantom and Cullinan SUV. Or the ability to raise and lower the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament – which is one of just two carryover parts, along with the umbrella tucked into the side of the rear doors – at will with just the touch of a button.
Maybe most noticeable, if not notable, are the tray tables in the backs of the front seats that descend with the touch of a button and reveal an infotainment screen. While I found the rear seat plenty roomy with the tables up, dropping them while sitting behind the driver’s seat that was set to accommodate my long-legged frame was the closest I’ve been to flying coach in over a year.
Shorter people, or people who sit behind shorter people, won’t have that problem. Nor will it be an issue if executives sit on the passenger side.
Oh, and the seats can massage you, of course.
There are features that are more familiar to us, such as heated seats, cooled front seats, cooled rear seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, the usual driver-assist suspects (including blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, speed-limit information, and a head-up display), navigation, keyless entry and starting, satellite radio, dynamic cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Fuel economy is, well, not great – it’s listed at 12 mpg city/19 mpg highway/14 mpg combined. I didn’t do a precise test but I noticed that I was getting around 14.7 mpg in a mixture of urban and suburban driving with some freeway jaunts thrown in.
Try as I might, I still can’t get my head around a car that costs more than many single-family homes. That’s not to say the Ghost isn’t luxurious – it very much is. Nor is it some socialist rant about how no one should be able to buy things that cost this much. If you have the means, who am I to judge how you spend your money?
The Ghost is an opulent car with a surprising ability to perform, and I understand that striking that balance is costly, especially since it depends heavily on technology. I also get that the hand-built, bespoke nature of these vehicles drives up the cost, along with the prestige and history of the Rolls-Royce name. That last remains strong, at least judging by the stares and comments I received, despite the BMW parentship.
Those who have the (offshore) bank account necessary for Ghost ownership won’t be disappointed. For a plebian like me, it’s harder to wrap my brain around spending stupidly big sums of money on this type of motorcar.
Difficult, but not impossible. My sample was brief, but there were times, usually during a relaxed trip on the freeway, that I sort of got it. In wholly unrelated news, I plan on picking up Powerball tickets the next time I set foot in a convenience store.
I will probably never be able to choose the Rolls-Royce lifestyle. Should that ever change, though, I can see why one might procure a single Ghost instead of putting that money towards, say, a whole slew of cool cars and a big garage for storage of said cool cars.
Just as long as there’s enough left over for a few cases of Grey Poupon.
[Images © 2021 Tim Healey/TTAC]
I’m sure they will sell every one made. For that money I’d buy a very gently used Bentley Silver Spur. And 3 or 4 other nice cars. Who ever buys a new RR has 20+ cars.
Well of course they will. All automakers eventually sell every one they make. How do you know Rolls Royce owners have 20+ cars?
In exurbia, some Rollers may have Leno-style garages. But there are plenty of 1-3 car Beverly Hills households with one. As far as practicality goes, they share the higher hip point, hence easier ingress/egress for the no-longer limber, with now plebian CUVs, without being so darned common and devoid of grace.
“I can see why one might procure a single Ghost instead of putting that money towards, say, a whole slew of cool cars and a big garage for storage of said cool cars.”
Oh I certainly can’t, I could build four awesome rides for the MSRP and deposit the rest.
That window sticker is a trip.
Compared to a $6200 clock or a $5325 set of picnic tables (plus $1525 to add the Spirit of Ecstasy, natch), you can almost talk yourself into thinking $1600 for umbrellas is pretty reasonable.
I’d be down to my local ride dealership in a heartbeat.
I just don’t have the gene that makes me want to Be Seen in something this ostentatious.
If I had this kind of money to spend on cars, I’d be doing all of these:
– Leasing a less conspicuous luxury sedan, probably an Audi e-tron GT
– Leasing the XC90 Recharge my wife really wants
– Buying some kind of older toy car, and paying for top-notch maintenance and upkeep on it
– Buying a used small truck
I have the defective version of that gene, where I like to be seen in things *I* think are ostentatious but the rest of the world is like “what?”.
“Buying some kind of older toy car, and paying for top-notch maintenance and upkeep on it”
Did you unload your Legend?
Nope. I just want something less practical and more stick-shift-y. Not much reason to unload the Legend when it’s finally 100% sorted and yet it’s a $5k used car at most given the high mileage and the wrong model/transmission combo for collectors.
“I just want something less practical and more stick-shift-y”
A new hero has emerged. Not the hero we deserved, but the one we needed.
“yet it’s a $5k used car at most given the high mileage and the wrong model/transmission combo for collectors.”
The market is bonkers at the moment and I wouldn’t be surprised in a few years if a lot of stuff we don’t think of collectable now becomes as such.
Such as:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/2004-Pontiac-Grand-Prix-GT2-4dr-Sedan/224386817779?hash=item343e7f1ef3:g:TwgAAOSwn1FgJ5wu
I own the 08 version of that, last week there was an 08 on Ebay I saw with maybe 120 on the clock listed at $7,500.
There’s been a market for nice supercharged ones for a while, but kind of surprised to see the N/A ones getting the same treatment. Makes me wonder what I could get if I put some effort into presenting the Legend, given the long list of new mechanical parts (including almost all of the suspension, all motor/transmission mounts, the radiator, all brakes, and A/S 3+s on beautiful “GS” factory 16s).
I thought the same thing, last summer I nearly off’d mine just to get rid of it but the buyer never came up with the funds and then got very busy (trades guy). Now its inspected and I’m slowly cleaning it up to sell in the future for “all the money”.
You of course don’t want to dump too much money in it but those were not common when new and I can’t imagine many are left. I do see our ordinary base model stuff (if clean) becoming somewhat collectible in the short to mid term. Two weeks ago I showed Corey a CL posting of a very nice MY95 Lex SC400 not far from here for $7,500. Post gone in two days, I assume sold. The SC300s were popular with tuners IIRC but the SC400 uses the 1UZ-FE V8/A650E drivetrain like the LS400 and I’m not sure that was ever popular with that crowd.
I have been having passing thoughts about the Audi e-tron GT, as those that don’t know cars might just mistake it for a lesser Audi, while those that care about such things would know.
Still, I can’t rationalize spending that much on a car just because I can.
And would it really give me any more pleasure than, say, an S5? (which, being cheap, I would probably buy used)
I find my dull, practical EV (Bolt) satisfying enough to drive that I’m certain I’d prefer a more fun EV over its gas competition. And I love the styling of the e-tron GT (and its Taycan cousin).
“For a plebian like me, it’s harder to wrap my brain around spending stupidly big sums of money on this type of motorcar.”
$440k would get me a Panamera GTS and about 70 weekends with Instagram models.
I think there is a term for when you are paying for those weekend models.
I believe the term you’re looking for is “cutting out the bulls**t.”
You pay them to leave, at least I’ve heard that.
Bingo. This wouldn’t be my cup of tea (hooking up with some hottie who’s less than half my age feels creepy to me).
But after I learned The Truth About Men, thanks to the state of Colorado – namely, that anyone who walks into a family court with two attached testicles and higher income than his estranged spouse becomes a walking pension plan – I see why guys do it, particularly if they have money.
Hell, when I got divorced my ex and I were flat broke, and I was making maybe fifty or sixty, AND I had full custody and financial responsibility of the kids…but I STILL had to pay her a total of hundred grand “to leave.” And let me tell you…by the time we split up she was no Instagram model.
It ain’t the worst idea if you can afford it.
All by design. All your freedomz are belong to us.
Incidentally the Swiss only allow alimony I believe for two years, they have the ridiculous notion adults have to take care of themselves.
Or one weekend with 70 such models.
Think outside the…er….box.
That’s like renting a Lambo to commute to work on 25/35mph streets in daily traffic.
$440,000 for their cheapest sedan. Think about that.
Also, I think this is ugly and kinda blobby looking, and some of the interior (wood, glovebox) looks mid-market. The wheels are awful.
You can buy the best Bentley or Maybach for less money, and not be seen in the Clipper Six Rolls.
Dude, have you had your coffee today? Agreed about the interior trim, but that’s an easy problem to fix – order a different interior design – it can literally be anything you want.
I’d take this over a Bentley or Maybach 10 times out of 10. I can’t handle the front end treatment of the Bentley, and the Maybach is way too much S-class for what Mercedes is asking for it.
I can only evaluate what was shown. They must think this is their best interior trim, or they would’ve sent something else.
I’d much rather the Bentley, even when their best modern styling days (the early 00s) are behind them as well.
I think the stars on the dashboard and the ones in the headliner are so tacky. Makes me think of when they used to put similar glow in the dark stars and things on popcorn ceilings in the 70s. It has some lovely bits of leather and wood but on the whole I too would prefer a Bentley. To me the cache is not what it once was for these super premium brands. I certainly cant afford one but would never pay that kind of money for one of these.
That “G H O S T” in the dash is very late-series Mercury.
You gotta put Mercury, err Rolls Royce, on your list!
“$440,000 for their cheapest sedan. Think about that.
Also, I think this is ugly and kinda blobby looking, and some of the interior (wood, glovebox) looks mid-market. The wheels are awful.”
Well $332K for the cheapest “base” model. But still
Blobby? I don’t mind the rear or 3/4 rear view, and I don’t hate the front end, but that side profile makes it look short and chunky. No thanks.
Corey Lewis,
“I think this is ugly and kinda blobby looking”
I agree with that. The modern RR’s don’t have any of the style some of the old ones had.
There’s a lot better mustard out there than grey poop-on.
@Tim – so how much of your life did you have to sign away to be given the keys to this baby?
BTW…LOVE it. And I’m glad this one doesn’t have that tacky two-tone paint setup or the stainless steel hood. Classy, with just the right mix of in-your-face and understated. Just perfect. Make mine metallic cherry red, with a tan interior, please.
This is the only Rolls I’d own if I actually had the money…and, no, if I could actually afford one, I wouldn’t give more than half a second’s thought to how much it costs.
Nothing other than the usual loan contracts. They vary a bit in specifics from OEM to OEM but the basics are don’t drink and drive, pay for any tickets you get, don’t smoke inside, stuff like that.
They won’t let you SMOKE in it?
Well then, they can just KEEP their free Rolls!
Finally! A Roller with 50/50 weight dist. I’m sure at near 8,000 lbs it’ll hug the turns. Oh yeah, the heavier it is, the better it sticks to the pavement.
That was the old Pontiac slogan wasn’t it?
It’s Chick Logic
Grounded to the ground.
As I was scanning the articles after I connected to TTAC I wondered, “Why are they talking about a white Chrysler 300?”, as I saw the white sedan scroll by…
LOL, I did much the same thing.
It also occurs to me this 2021 Ghost superficially resembles a Chrysler 300 even more so than back when people accused Chrysler of aping Rolls with the original in 2005.
I guess the “right” people will recognize that you have a Rolls, but I’m thinking the masses won’t. Maybe that’s a feature?
You laugh. Consumer Reports recommends the Chrysler 300 over the Lexus LS, a luxury car that would be one of their top scoring models for the past 30 years.
Personally I’d take a final Cadillac CT6 3.0T or Blackwing over this Rolls for a quarter of the price.
I am amazed that there are over $100K of add-ons to the base $335K price.
Tim, as someone who, based on your park photos, lives not far from you, that you came further south for the RR photos is humorous. (I’ll leave it at that.)
I am not sure what you mean by further south, but I have my guesses….
Given that I’ve groused a lot lately about the quality and content of Tim’s reviews, let me say that FWIW I thoroughly enjoyed this write-up. More of this, please.
I have good days, and bad, apparently.
I am kidding, or half-kidding. I always give my best effort but writing is an endeavor in which consistency, and consistent quality, can be difficult.
@Tim Healey,
Are you reviewing the car, or working through your personal issues? If you are interested in becoming a more consistently good writer, several readers could offer you meaningful input (if you can ever get your ego out of the way).
[This writeup contains the Single Most Embarrassing (and Deeply Revealing) Typo I have ever seen on TTAC.]
Lol, if you knew me, you’d know I have little in the way of ego.
As for the typo, please point it out so we can fix it, if need be. Thanks!
“the Ghost rushes forward with some serious thrust, thanks to the 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque”
ahem. That wording should be, “the Ghost rushes forward with some serious thrust, thanks to the sufficient horsepower and torque provided…”
From the B-pillar forward, this could EASILY be the next Chrysler 300. The back end looks like a Benz S. And overall, I could easily see this being nothing more than the next Genesis G90.
That is to say, R-R finally made a good looking car.
I agree, RR copied exterior design from Chrysler 300 and grill is from 1970s Lincoln.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and say the Lincoln got their grille from Rolls Royce. Actually this Roller and the final Continental have a lot in common looks wise
The new Lincoln grilles look more Jaguar to me.
Because Ford owned Jaguar, as well as AM.
A note to Tim: Where do you find twisty roads in Chicago? You must have taken LSD up to Sheridan Road through the ravines, that’s the only “twisty” in Chicago
Yes, I took this car to the ravine. I take most up there, time and weather permitting. But there are a few other spots I know in the burbs. They aren’t like the ravine but do offer some corners that let you test handling.
I also know of certain on/off ramps that work well for that purpose.
Rolls-Royce reviews are fascinating, mainly to try and envision the person who actually buys a new one (or at least manages to be able to drive one for some length of time).
I mean, I just can’t see an intelligent, wealthy person who worked hard to attain their wealth and had the means having anything to do with one. Maybe someone who, somehow, managed to fall into an ungodly amount of money like, say, a Powerball lottery winner. I suppose rockstars and other highly paid famous entertainers qualify, as well.
I see their owners as various royals, aristocracy, and MENA/Asian billionaires (the latter who value Western royal tastes).
Celebrities are who I picture buying this car, though Rolls told me that the percentage of buyers who are celebs is lower than you’d think (can’t recall if that’s for the Ghost or the entire brand). I’d guess there are a fair amount of execs you’ve never heard of buying these cars, especially in NYC, LA, Chicago, and other big cities.
Executives make 10’s of millions these days. $400k is nothing. If you really want to impress you need something over half a million and even that can get outclassed by multimillion-dollar cars.
You can’t imagine a 12 year old kid seeing a Rolls and thinking, “That’s what I want when I grow up.” And then growing up and getting a $4.4 million bonus and thinking, “Might as live the dream.”
There is a scene in the book the Big Short where the guy who came up with the idea of shorting MBSs is on vacation and goes to get some money and notices that his bonus was paid and there is now $63 million in his checking account.
That can also occur for successful business owners. You meet with the accountants and they say, “You made $20 million last year. How much do you want to take out of the business?”
At that point your house is paid for, you have no debt, you have a brokerage account with $50 million in it, what else are you going to do with the money?
“Jeans wearers, beware: RR personnel told me that while wearing denim over the course of a short loan is fine, blue jeans can stain the leather over the long term.”
Damn, I was just aboput to click “add to cart”, then I read this. Oh well.
Hmmm, what else can I buy…
https://www.controller.com/listings/for-sale/aero/l-39c-albatros/aircraft
It’s cheaper, faster, can wear jeans, and the maintenance is probably less. Unfortunately, probably beyond my skill level right now. Oh well.
Rolls Royce will be happy to provide a driver’s seat cover $2700.00
Or matching leather pants for $5,000. Don’t forget the $1,000 driving gloves. Can’t be leaving smudges on the iDrive controller.
When the question is always asked about what to drive cross country, the answer is THIS. This is the car to drive cross country. Just for the optics of having a $450,000 vehicle parked outside a rest area that needs to be condemned in the middle of nowhere and a blue raspberry Slurpee leaving condensation marks in the cupholder.
Dude, a pic with all 4 doors open is mandatory for any vehicle with suicide doors. Come on, man!
I am definitely not in the demographic for this, but I have to say I really like it.
D’oh, wish I’d thought of that!
I realize this is a car-, and not an economics-, blog. But you really did manage to get things as 100% back asswards as you possibly could:
What’s sad, silly and THE surefire sign of the end of the West as anything but a bad joke, is that something as plebian as a roof over ones head, has by now been tortured into becoming as expensive as one of the world’s most ostentatious symbols of wealth and conspicuous consumption. That’s what’s shocking. Not the converse.